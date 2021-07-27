STUDENT Pilot Oliver Daemen became the world’s youngest person to travel to space at the age of just 18, after he trained at the One Air pilot school, in Malaga.

The Dutchman joined billionaire Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, and 82-year-old Wally Funk (part of Mercury 23 in the ‘60s and now the oldest woman to go to space) on the Blue Origin space mission on July 20.

Beautiful launch from West Texas this morning. #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/JUpRA7PHvv — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

The New Shepard Rocket took off from a desert in West Texas and performed a suborbital flight, reaching a maximum altitude of around 107km (351,210ft).

The flight took just 10-minutes, 10-seconds.

Check out some of best photos from today’s historic #NSFirstHumanFlight pic.twitter.com/aqQg0gzxi4 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021

Daemen obtained his PPL licence at the Malaga pilot school in March 2021, and was lucky enough to be invited on the monumental trip after the anonymous winner of a public auction pulled out.

Oliver Daemen – the world’s youngest person to go to space (Olive Daemen Facebook)

Daemen said it was a ’dream come true’, and that it would be the most ’special ten minutes’ of his life.

Blue Origin was set up by Jeff Bezos to serve the burgeoning market for space tourism.

He recently resigned as chief executive of Amazon to give more time to exploring this new venture.

READ ALSO: