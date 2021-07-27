BENIDORM and Costa Blanca hotels have had their best week for room occupancy this summer according to the Hosbec hoteliers association.

Figures for July 19-25 show 67.5% occupancy in Hosbec member hotels that are open in the Benidorm area.

As in previous surveys, domestic bookings are keeping hotels in business, accounting for 85.2% of all Benidorm reservations.

Despite spring predictions that around half of the resort’s hotels might not open in July if mass UK tourism did not happen, Hosbec said that 78% of their members (88 hotels) are welcoming customers.

With some Benidorm hotels relying on the UK market, occupancy numbers for the rest of the Costa Blanca are higher.

Between July 19-25, the figure was 74.4%, a rise of nine points in a week.

The number of Hosbec member hotels open outside Benidorm stands at 94%, accounting for 48 establishments.

Regional politicians opposed to new tougher COVID-19 restrictions have claimed that hotels were now getting August cancellations because of curfews and reduced hospitality opening.

