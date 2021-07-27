A fresh set of COVID-19 infection figures are tentatively suggesting a possible slowing down of new cases in the Valencian Community.

Health ministry figures today(July 27) recorded 1,876 new infections compared to 2,112 cases on July 20, and 1,553 infections on July 13.

Yesterday’s weekend infection total did not go up as much in comparison to previous weekends.

Six deaths, all within the last week, were reported today, taking the pandemic death toll to 7,488.

In a reflection of increased deaths caused by rising COVID cases, a total of 17 virus-related fatalities have been declared since last Tuesday.

A week ago, the total was just five.

Hospital admissions fell by 18 since yesterday to 697.

On a week-to-week comparison, hospitalisations have risen by 180.

There are 92 patients in intensive care, up by one on yesterday and an increase of 23 since last Tuesday.

