CORONAVIRUS outbreaks in Malaga’s care homes are on the rise again with 14 infections in two weeks.

The Delta variant—the most virulent of the four variants so far uncovered—has made its way into old people’s homes in Malaga.

Senior residences had seen a dramatic drop in fatalities and infections since Spain’s vaccine campaign gave maximum priority to care home users and their health workers at the start of the year and, in fact, during the third and fourth waves to hit Spain, there was no talk of contagion in old people’s homes.

Now, however, coronavirus returns to residential homes in Malaga, with 14 infections in two weeks, nine of which have been registered in the last seven days.

As a result, some homes are already prohibiting or restricting visits by relatives for fear of new infections.

The infections in care homes are spread throughout the different health districts of the province. In the Guadalhorce Valley, four have been reported in the last two weeks; Costa del Sol has registered two, one of which was recorded in the last seven days and in the Malaga and Serrania districts, two and six respectively, all of which have been reported in the last seven days.

In Andalucia as a whole, a total of 35 positive coronavirus infections have been registered in care homes in the last 14 days, with Cadiz surpassing Malaga in numbers, reporting 16 cases in the two weeks.

Sevilla has registered only one positive coronavirus infection in a care home in the last week, while Granada has registered four new cases.

Residences in care homes in Huelva, Cordoba, Jaen and Almeria remain, for the time being, free of any coronavirus outbreaks.

