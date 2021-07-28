EVERYDAY laundry and dry cleaning just got easier with Mr Kliin’s online service between Fuengirola and Estepona.

With Mr Kliin you can register online, create your own profile, order a collection of your laundry or dry cleaning, and then we’ll pick it up right at your door.

You can also place your order through WhatsApp.

On your first order, we’ll give you branded personal laundry bags for free, which you can reuse time and time again.

How much do the bags hold?

Wash and Fold Large, holds five to six loads in a regular washing machine.

Everything is washed, dried, and returned crisply folded in your own personal bag.

You can fill it with everything that you would throw in your own washing machine, such as towels, sheets, clothes, etc.

Once it’s with us, we’ll sort everything out and even separate colours.

Wash & Fold Medium, holds three to four washes.

Clean & Press garment bag is for more delicate clothes that you would normally leave for dry cleaning.

The items are washed according to their care label, ironed and returned on a hanger.

Pricing

Wash & Fold Large (everyday laundry): €50 per bag.

Wash & Fold Medium: €30 per bag.

Delicate garments are charged individually, such as shirts €5 and trousers €7.

Minimum order is €30 and anything over €50 includes free pick-up and delivery (within Fuengirola and Estepona).

If you send a WhatsApp before your first order, you will receive free service regardless, as a bonus.

All payments are made upon delivery, so no credit card number is needed via the website.

Also keep an eye on Instagram where there are often discount codes to use.

It is worth mentioning that Mr Kliin also works with property managers, Air bnb, hostels, and clinics.

These recurring customers can take advantage of special deals and additional bonuses.

For the whole Summer there is a promotion on the Wash & Fold Large bag, which costs only 35€ with free pick up & delivery!

Contact Mr Kliin

Web: www.mrkliin.com WhatsApp: +34690849277

Instagram: @mrkliin

