A BIG storm has once again damaged the grape harvest for the Valencia region.

The heavy rainfall, coupled with hail, has affected the Medio Vinalopo region and its grapes.

The hail, which mainly affected the areas of Aspe and La Romana, harmed the livelihoods of eating grape farmers.

Size of the hail that fell in Aspe (Picture: La Unio, Las Provincias)

This is the third hail-storm suffered by farmers of the area leading to appeals for financial aid.

Alberto Trave, of the Alicante junta, explained that bagged table grapes are a ‘traditional and artisanal’ product, which requires a lot of labour.