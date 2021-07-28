POLICE in Murcia have intercepted a truck with over 103 kilos of marijuana concealed in a hidden compartment.

Drugs were also found in a car that the truck was transporting

Policia Nacional saw the vehicle moving erratically after the driver spotted their patrol vehicle in an unspecified area of the Murcia region.

The man then started to use his mobile phone when he was behind the wheel.

The 47-year-old Polish truck driver was arrested but it has not been revealed where his vehicle had travelled from

His strange driving led officers to stop him and they smelt marijuana wafting out of his vehicle.

The Police Nacional called in sniffer dogs to confirm their suspicions over the illegal consignment.

A hidden compartment was discovered in the ceiling of the truck’s cabin with 93 bags of marijuana.

The car that was being transported on the truck had an additional stash hidden away next to the fuel tank.

