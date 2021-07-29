A drug dealer bit an Alicante Policia Local officer in the arm after he tried to handcuff him.

The 50-year-old man was highly agitated by the fact that police pulled him over on Calle Lugo in Alicante City and discovered what he had on him.

His vehicle had been flagged up during inquiries over the selling and distributing of drugs.

The trafficker was rightly upset as officers discovered cocaine and €185 divided into bills stuffed in his underpants.

He was already aggressive and as one of the officers proceeded to cuff him, he bit his arm, causing minor injuries.

That meant a charge of assaulting a police officer was added to his charge sheet, in addition to a crime against public health and drug possession.