POLICE in Spain said they had arrested eight people after a brutal attack involving a group of up to 12 assailants in the Basque Country.

Detectives said the 23-year-old youngster was left with serious injuries after the attack shortly before 3am on Sunday in Amorebieta-Etxano.

Those arrested, five of them minors, have been identified as members of a youth gang called ‘Los Hermanos Koala’.

This group is well known to the police who have classified them as a ‘violent gang’.

One of the underage assailants turned himself into the police this Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by his legal guardian.

The gang of out-of-control teen thugs videoed themselves as they assaulted the man.

Police said the victim was kicked, pushed and attacked with bottles as other bullies used their mobile phones to film the ordeal.

Las agresiones en manada siguen en aumento.

En la madrugada del domingo, un grupo de personas le dieron una paliza a un joven en un parque de Amorebieta.

El joven permanece ingresado en el hospital de Cruces.

La #Ertzaintza investiga los hechos junto con la Policía de Amorebieta pic.twitter.com/Urv0Md5fCG — ?ó???? ???????? (@PolicialCodigo) July 27, 2021

Footage of the brutal assault have begun to circulate social networks.

Member of the gang can be overheard shouting ‘Kill him, kill him! Record that, record that, record that!’ during the vicious assault.

Other can be heard saying ‘leave him now, you’re going to kill him’.

La paliza que han dado a un chico en Amorebieta/Zornotza pic.twitter.com/p7fa3gWUNB — Mik (@DiezMikel_) July 27, 2021

The man remains in serious condition at the Cruces hospital.

An investigation is now underway to identify the ringleaders, who are between 16 and 20-years-old, and police are appealing to anyone who has information about the attack to come forward.