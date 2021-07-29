THE Minister for Health has announced a new Mental Health Strategy to improve the wellbeing of the country.

The five-year plan has been developed in response to a 2020 survey, which highlighted several areas where Gibraltar could improve the wellbeing of the community.

Minister of health, care, justice and equity, Samantha Sacramento

Included in the new strategy are four focus areas, which have been created in alignment with the World Health Organisation Global Mental Health Action Plan 2013-2030, and will strengthen the GHA and Care Agency system of Mental Health Services in Gibraltar.

Leadership and governance Information systems, evidence and research Community based mental health services Health promotion and prevention

Minister for Health and Care, Samantha Sacramento, said: “I am very proud of the hard work being done by our mental health services. This strategy has been developed during a global pandemic and takes into account the mental health impact of COVID-19 in both the immediate and long term.

“This detailed strategy gives us a clear way forward in improving and meeting the mental health needs of our population. I am confident and firmly committed to delivering the objectives of this strategy.”

