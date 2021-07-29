THE latest figures from the Valencian health ministry bring a mixed regional picture over the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week’s new trend of lower week-to-week infections is continuing in the Valencian Community.

Today’s(July 29) new infection total is 2,968 compared to 3,159 on July 22.

It is however a rise of 283 on yesterday’s COVID case figure

Another trend in the last week has been more deaths.

Five were reported today, all of which occurred in the last week.

That takes the pandemic death toll to 7,497, with 22 fatalities declared since July 22.

Last Thursday, the weekly count stood at just seven.

699 people are currently hospitalised in the Valencian Community, compared to 689 yesterday.

A week ago, hospital admissions stood at 558.

A concerning aspect is that ICU patient numbers have risen by over a third since July 22.

The total is 103, a week-to-week increase of 30, and six more than yesterday.

READ MORE SERUM RATHER THAN PFIZER INJECTED INTO ARMS IN COSTA BLANCA TOWN

SPAIN REJECTS USING EU COVID-19 PASSPORT FOR VENUE AND HOSPITALITY ENTRY