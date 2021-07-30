A NEW development in Palma has already sold 50% of properties – and it’s not even finished yet.

Real Estate developer, Inbisa, has recently begun the construction of new property development, Residential Inbisa Arxiduc. And although it won’t be ready until early 2023, the company has already sold 50% of the properties.

FIRST LOOK (Credit: Imbisa)

The four-storey complex boasts 62 apartments and penthouses, of a variety of sizes.

Exclusively for owners, there’s also a shared swimming pool, relaxation area and children’s play areas.

FIRST LOOK (Credit: Imbisa)

Inbisa says the development has been designed for the ‘whole family to enjoy’ and combines ‘tranquility with proximity’, due to its location in the new Palma area, near Ignasi Ferratjans street – just a few minutes from the city centre.

Sustainability has also remained front of mind throughout the project, with the design carefully planned to help reduce the properties environmental impact.

