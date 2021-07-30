A specialist dog has been trying to sniff out poison deliberately left on a Costa Blanca canine beach.

The beach is at El Campello where the Rio Monnegre enters the sea.

Four dog owners have complained that their pets have been poisoned by eating discarded food.

The Guardia Civil’s environment unit, Seprona, have combed the area with a dog trained to detect poisons.

Local police patrols have also been stepped up.

Pet owners have demanded increased surveillance and called for the introduction of security cameras.

El Campello’s security councillor, Rafa Galvan, has commissioned a report to check out the legality of installing cameras in what is classified as a ‘public area’.

