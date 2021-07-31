THE rule is clear: everyone who has been in close contact with a positive coronavirus case must undergo a 10-day quarantine.

That includes anyone who has been with an infected person for more than 15 minutes, less than two meters away and without a mask.

But what if this happens during your holidays? Can you go home or can you isolate at your vacation spot?

In its latest update, published on July 23, the Ministry of Health has set out the rules for the Strategy for Early Detection, Surveillance and Control of COVID-19.

They said if you become aware of being in close contact with a positive coronavirus case but can return home on private transport without coming into contact with anyone else you are allowed to do so.

Otherwise, you will have to carry out the corresponding quarantine in hotels or your current accommodation.

The Ministry of Health has said anyone who has come into close contact with a positive case can complete a form that will give them the right to move to their usual place of residence so they can complete their period of isolation there.

This document must record the personal and contact data of the affected party, as well as the vehicle in which the trip will be made and the route that will be taken.

In addition, you must agree to notify any change, unforeseen or incident that occurs during the course.

If you want to fill out the form, it can be found in Annex 4 of the Covid-19 Early Detection, Surveillance and Control Strategy in its update of July 23, 2021

And it’s good news for any worker who is forced to quarantine during their annual leave.

Regardless of whether they themselves tested positive or simply had to quarantine as a result of being close contact with a positive case, workers will have the right to claim back their days off if isolation has prevented them from enjoying annual leave since it is considered a ‘temporary disability due to common illness’.

READ MORE: