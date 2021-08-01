HE has supported a host of famous acts, including George Benson, Simply Red and Michael Bolton.

But now Paul Maxwel has an amazing show of his own to demonstrate why he has the nickname ‘The Piano Man’.

Tinkling the ivory since he was nine years old, the Marbella-based expat has a huge, fitting concert at the recently-opened Marbella Arena next month.

Paul Maxwel in action

Showcasing his exciting new project The Elton John Experience, he will be playing alongside the Malaga Symphony Orchestra.

Belting out the famous hits of Elton and songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, it is expected to be a sellout show, which he then takes on a world tour.

Born in England, he moved to the Costa del Sol with his showbusiness parents at an early age and began playing the piano at nine years old.

Music is his life and he has had many successes including his song I’m So High, becoming the official composition of the 2008 European Championships, which Spain won.

The show takes place at the Marbella Arena on August 21. For more information visit www.corteingles.es or 0034 633647260

Paul has always wanted to perform with a symphony orchestra.

Now it’s finally happening.

He’s been busy , busy , busy writing the scores and preparing for this event , with the intention of taking this concert on a worldwide tour once Sir Elton stops performing live.

(The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is rescheduled to end early 2023 , having been impacted by Covid restrictions.)

So , if you like live music under the stars in a fantastic remodelled venue , be sure to get a ticket.

This will be a night to remember.

Go hermano go!!!!!