A CANADIAN company has acquired the 5-star Solenta Hotel chain in the largest investment deal in the country so far this year.

The opulent 4-strong hotel group was sold to Brookfield Asset Management for €440 million.

The exchange will see Brookfield take over Marbella’s Don Carlos Resort & Spa, the Sofia and Expo in Barcelona, and Mare Nostrum Resort in Tenerife.

Credit: Don Carlos Resort & Spa, Marbella

In total, there are more than 2,200 rooms, luxury swimming pools and some of the finest quality restaurants, in several of Spain’s prime locations.

The hotels will continue to operate under the ‘Selenta Group’ brand with Albert Tomas, general manager, and Georgina Mestre, assistant general manager, keeping their positions within the company.

