COVID-19 cases have registered another weekly reduction in the Valencian Community.

Today’s(August 3) total of 1,704 new cases is down on the July 27 figure of 1,875 infections and 2,112 cases on July 20.

New case rises have been falling for the last eight days in the region.

Nine deaths have been reported today, taking the pandemic death toll to 7,511.

23 people have died due to the coronavirus in the last week.

Hospital admissions in the Valencian Community have dropped on a week-to-week basis.

Today’s total of 682 hospitalisations is 15 fewer than on July 27, and is 49 less than yesterday.

There are 111 people in regional ICUs, a reduction of two patients on yesterday, but 19 more than last Tuesday.

The regional health ministry reported that 3,307,150 people had received one vaccination dose, with 2,705,871 of those being fully immunised..