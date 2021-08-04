WITH incidence rates dropping in the two provinces, regional health officials will lift the night curfew from August 7.

For the last week, there has been a night curfew in place, preventing people from leaving their home between 2am to 7am.

Curfew to be lifted from dawn on Saturday (Cedit: Photograph by Jeanne Accorsini)

Following a meeting this Wednesday, health officials have confirmed that the curfew will be lifted from dawn on Saturday (August 7).

In Estepona, the rate currently stands at 955 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with Marbella even lower at 900.

In Malaga province as a whole, rates are continuing to drop with an incidence rate of 805.

