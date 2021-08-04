2,297 new coronavirus infections were reported today(August 4) in the Valencian Community.

That’s another week-to-week fall compared to 2,685 new cases on July 28, and 3,015 on July 21.

The Wednesday total is 593 higher than yesterday, which is a marginal reduction of 16 cases on the Tuesday to Wednesday increase last week.

Eight deaths have been announced today, all of which occurred in the last seven days.

The pandemic death toll is now 7,519, a rise of 27 on the July 28 total

Hospitalisations have fallen for a second successive day in the region.

They stand on 658, a drop of 24 on yesterday, and 31 fewer on a week-to-week comparison

111 people are intensive care, which is unchanged from yesterday and is 14 more than a week ago.

No vaccination figures have been supplied by the regional health ministry today due to a ‘computer problem’,