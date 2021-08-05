A UNVACCINATED man aged between 60-65 has died from Covid-19 taking the death count to 95.

Officials say the resident died from Covid-19 pneumonitis with superimposed bacterial pneumonia.

He also had underlying medical conditions and was unvaccinated against Covid-19.

This is the first person to die from a Covid-19 related illness on the Rock since March 13, when a man aged 75-80 passed away.

Correct August 3. (Gibraltar Government Facebook)

Chief minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “It is deeply upsetting to announce a death from Covid-19 after so many months. My deepest condolences go to the family and friends of the deceased.”

“The news is a harrowing reminder that the pandemic is still not over and this deadly virus is still all around us,” he said.

“The incidence of COVID-19 related deaths in those who are vaccinated is much lower than those who are not. I strongly urge everyone who has not been vaccinated to contact the GHA to arrange a vaccination now.”

Gibraltar currently has 260 active cases, 254 of which are residents, six are visitors. 540 people are in self-isolation and 12 are in hospital.

READ ALSO: