DNA tests have identified a female windsurfer found floating in Costa Blanca waters by a Javea fishing boat in early June.

Strong currents from the south took Bakhta Ramdani’s body 300 kilometres from her home area on the Algerian coast.

Investigations matching missing person reports in European and North African countries to DNA databases and tests resulted in Bakhta’s identification.

The experienced 68-year-old windsurfer was reported missing at the beginning of March by neighbours in the town of Tipaza, 70 kilometres west of Algiers.

They saw the mother-of-three leave with her board but never return home.

Bakhta’s body was discovered by fishermen some 20 kilometres off Cabo de la Nao on June 4.

She was wearing a wetsuit and a harness used for water sports.

Bakhta was a passionate sportswoman who also did boxing and karate.

Her fitness was such that forensic experts believed the body was only aged between 35 and 40 years.

