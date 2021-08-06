MALAGA has been placed on yellow alert for extreme heat as high temperatures continue to scorch Andalucia.

The colour warning issued by state weather agency AEMET indicates a ‘risk’ due to temperatures approaching 40°C.

Specifically, the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce Valley are on yellow alert from 2:00pm to 9:00pm today due to maximum temperatures of 37°C expected.

Pooch cooling down in the hot weather in Spain’s Malaga.

Although the weather alert will only affect the municipalities of the Guadalhorce Valley and the western Costa del Sol, the day will be hot throughout the province with Antequera forecast to reach highs of 37ºC and lows of 22ºC.

Ronda and Velez-Malaga are expected to reach 35ºC, while Marbella is expected to see highs of 34ºC, with even higher temperatures expected in the interior of the Guadalhorce Valley, where mercury levels may reach 40ºC.

In addition to the province of Malaga, AEMET also plans to activate the yellow alert for scorchio weather in Almeria, Cordoba, Jaen, Seville and Granada, from 2:00pm to 9:00pm today, Friday, with highs of 38ºC expected.

According to AEMET, Yellow level weather alerts are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population, but only to those exposed to risk by nature of their location and/or activity.

