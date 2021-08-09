MADRID has said it will prioritise pregnant women who have not yet received any dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Expectant mothers are now able to go to any public and private centres in the city without an appointment.

The health centres will then either issue them with a jab or refer them to their closest available vaccination point.

The regional government also recommended that any women who are planning to have babies ensure they have a vaccination so they can enjoy immunity during their pregnancy.

Pregnant women who go to get vaccinated against the coronavirus will receive doses of Pfizer and Modern.

In a statement, the Community of Madrid confirmed that a coronavirus vaccine will not have a negative impact on the health of the mother or the unborn child.

Health officials in Madrid said they were determined to make sure all expectant mothers were fully immunised against COVID-19 by their third trimester to minimise health complications.

READ MORE

PETITION CALLS ON UK GOVT TO ALLOW VACCINATED EXPATS ON HOME VISITS WITHOUT A QUARANTINE