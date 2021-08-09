DAME Joan Collins stole the show when she attended a glitzy charity ball in Spain.

The 88-year-old and hubby Percy Gibson, 56, were at the Remus Charity Night, which attracts socialites from all over Europe to Mallorca.

Joan Collins and Percy Gibson at Remus Charity Night. Photo: Cordon Press

The Dynasty actor proved to be the star attraction, despite the competing attractions of burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese and American glamour model and actor Carmen Electra.

Speaking on social media, Dame Joan declared that she and Gibson had pulled out all the stops for the night, as it was the ‘first proper event’ they had been to in a year and a half due to the pandemic.

German Real Estate agent Marcel Remus sells luxury villas on the island, with some fetching prices as high as €24 million.

He is well known for the charity extravaganza he puts on each year, with this year’s event raising €64,000 for victims of the recent floods in Europe.

