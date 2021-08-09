TWO young children were found walking naked along a busy road alone in Madrid on Friday morning.

A frantic search was launched to find the parents after the alarm was raised by a citizen security patrol in the city centre at around 6am.

The youngsters, aged just two and four years old, were taken into the care of police.

The children were then transferred to a nearby hospital to check their health and later available to social services.

Door-to-door enquiries were carried out in the immediate area in a bid to find their parents.

The children’s mother was located shortly afterwards at the family home in a state of intoxication, according to witnesses.

A spokesperson for the National Police said the woman had been arrested for allegedly abandoning her children.

