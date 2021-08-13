JUDGES have backed a night curfew extension request from the Valencian government which will see more Costa Blanca holiday spots added to it.

The current list of 77 Valencian Community municipalities will be replaced by the new 68-strong list between August 17 and September 6.

The Supreme Court(TSJ) today(August 13) released details of which 68 places will be affected, which the government had not made public.

The TSJ also supported the continuation of the restriction limiting non-family or non-cohabiting meetings to a maximum of ten people.

There is one big change with the Valencian government stating that the meeting rule will only apply from August 17 to areas that have the night curfew between 1.00 am and 6.00 am.

The rule had previously been enforced across the whole of the Valencian Community.

Official details of what general restrictions will be kept or amended will be announced tomorrow by Valencian president, Ximo Puig

There is also an important shift in where the curfew areas will be.

That reflects on more COVID-19 cases being reported recently in Alicante Province, compared to Valencia Province.

27 municipalities in Alicante Province will be curfewed compared to the current 18, while Valencia goes down from 48 to 32.

Castellon Province will have nine municipalities remaining under curfew, down on the current 11.

Most of the current Alicante areas stay on the new list.

One of the most important additions will be Javea, which in effect puts most of the northern Costa Blanca into the curfew category.

Further south, Finestrat joins neighbouring Benidorm on the list, and likewise El Campello and Mutxamel will be categorised alongside Alicante City and San Vicente del Raspeig.

In the Vega Baja area, Callosa de Segura goes off the list, but near-by Almoradi and Dolores have been added.

The new list is:-

ALICANTE PROVINCE

L’Alfàs del Pi, Alicante, Almoradí, Altea, Aspe, Benidorm, Calp, Campello, Cocentaina, Dénia, Dolores, Finestrat, Javea, La Nucia, Monforte del Cid, Monóvar, Mutxamel, Novelda, Onil, Pedreguer, Pego, Santa Pola, San Vicente del Raspeig, Sax, Teulada, Villajoyosa, and Villena.

VALENCIA PROVINCE

Alboraya, Alcúdia de Crespins, Alfafar, Alginet, Almussafes, Benaguasil, Benetússer, Benigánim, Buñol, Canals, Cheste, Gandía, Godella, Guadassuar, L’Eliana, L’Olleria, Manises, Massanassa, Mislata, Montserrat, Picassent, Rafelbuñol, Requena, Riba-roja de Túria, Sagunto, Sueca, Torrent, Turís, València, Vilamarxant, Villanueva de Castellón and Xirivella.

CASTELLON PROVINCE

Alcalà de Xivert, Alcora, Benicarló, Benicasim, Castellón de la Plana, Oropesa del Mar, Peñíscola, Segorbe and Vall d’Uixó.

