ELCHE’S L’ALJUB Shopping Centre is the first in Spain to receive the Q Seal for Tourist Quality.

As part of the celebrations, it’s hosting a month-long fair from tomorrow, August 16, to promote small merchants and artisans from the area.

It will focus on eco exhibitors, sustainable artisans and entrepreneurs that will rotate during the four weeks.

Covering over 1000m2, there will also be chill-out areas, music and live performances.

A separate new space will be created linked by walkways and Mediterranean-inspired gardens.

Each day will see different events to keep shoppers entertained.

Monday – chill-out music

Tuesday – Capoiera exhibition and dance

Wednesday – Gymnastics masters class

Thursday – Local DJ’s

Friday – Children’s theatre

Saturday – Live performances and tribute acts.

Foodies won’t be disappointed as in attendance will be the Q Gourmet Café, a family business that produces quality, ecological coffee.

Tibi City Council will be showcasing local products from the area, Aquaservice are showing off their mineralized and low sodium water dispensers and the Cocktail Bar Bodeguita de en medio will serve cocktails made with natural products.

Ecological vehicles will also be promoted with stands by Hyundai, Mazda and Suzuki.

Other points of interest include Venot Restauración, an Elche artisan workshop that performs furniture restoration.

More details can be found online at https://cclaljub.com/oasis-market-fest

