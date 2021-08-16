A WOMAN has been detained by National Police agents after allegedly abandoning her 5-year-old autistic son at the hostel where they lived in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

Police officers raced to the hostel in Bernardo de La Torre on August 7 after worried neighbors raised the alarm.

At the scene, they discovered the 38-year-old woman arguing outside the property under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Offices say she had been drinking at the bar while her child was left at home.

Witnesses told police that they had seen the young boy go down alone to the street on several occasions to vomit during that afternoon.

Neighbours also alleged that the woman frequently left her son alone while she worked as a prostitute in the neighbourhood of Arenales.

National police officers detained the woman and transferred her son to a nearby hospital for evaluation and he was later taken into social care.

