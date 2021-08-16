APPOINTMENTS are being scheduled for the over-12s in a bid to start vaccinations before the start of the school year.

Over 12s, who make up 11% of the population, first began to receive the vaccine in Catalunya but now all regions have pledged to follow suit.

The EU approved the Pfizer vaccine for over-12s in May – after a study found a similar immune response in 12- to 15-year-olds as for 16- to 25-year-olds.

It comes as data from Spain’s Health Ministry, released on Friday, revealed that more than 63% of the population has now been fully vaccinated.

This makes Spain a leader in Europe’s virus vaccination drive against Covid-19 surpassing the rates of Italy (57%), France (51%), German (56).

It has also overtaken the UK (59%) and the US (51%)

Comparison by Our World in Data.

Nine out of 10 people aged over 40 are fully vaccinated in Spain, according to the latest figures, and health authorities in all regions are now putting efforts into vaccinating school kids before their return to the classroom in September.

But which communities are currently vaccinating children over 12 years old?

Madrid

Since Tuesday, August 10, everyone over the age of 12 in Madrid has been able to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. That means that anyone born in 2009 or earlier can request an appointment for the first dose through the Ministry of Health’s website or app. Online registration allows you to choose between 47 vaccination centres in Madrid.

Andalucia

Andalusia already allows people aged 12 and over to register for an appointment.

Castile and Leon

Last week the majority of vaccination centres in Castilla y Leon began to vaccinate those between 12 and 21 years of age. Soria has already vaccinated 70% of the population over the age of 12.

Castilla la Mancha

From today (Monday) those between 12 and 16 will be able to register for the first time. Regional vice president José Luis Martínez Guijarro has asked the parents of minors between the ages of 12 and 16 to contact health centres to book the appointment.

Catalunya

Vaccination here is currently open to young people between 12 and 15 years old. Meanwhile, the rest of the age groups continue to receive their jabs and health officials in the region have said they will prioritise pregnant women to make sure they get their first and second doses.

Valencia

The Junta have said it will start to offer jabs to those between 12 and 15 years old at some point in the next two weeks. They said they are ‘determined’ to make sure that all minors over the age of 12 are able to receive their first dose before classes start on September 8.

Basque Country

The Basque Country plans to administer doses of Moderna to minors between 12 and 16 years old this week. Registration for appointments is already open for this age group, while those between 16 to 20 are already receiving their second jabs. Meanwhile, the Minister of Health Gotzone Sagardui said around 45% of pregnant women in the Basque Country have started the vaccination process.

Aragon

COVID vaccinations in Aragon are now available to everyone aged 12 and over. Progress continues in all age groups and anyone awaiting a second dose of AstraZeneca can advance their appointment through the SaludInforma website. The Government in Aragon has urged young people between 12 and 17 years old to ensure they sign up for their jabs as minors are currently not being vaccinated at the expected rate.

Extremadura

Registration for vaccinations is officially open to all people over 12 years of age in Extremadura.

Murcia

Most vaccination centres now offer jabs to school kids over 12 years of age. Meanwhile, people over 60 years of age, fruit and vegetable workers and groups at risk of social exclusion are all receiving their second jab.

However, Health Minister Juan José Pedreño has warned that the region has not received enough doses for August. He said: “Without having close to the amount of doses expected this month we do not yet know if all young people between 12 and 19 years old will receive their dose before the start of the school term.”

Navarra

Minors between 12 and 16 years of age are being encouraged to register and young people aged 16 and 17 are already receiving their first doses.

Balearic Islands

Starting this Wednesday, the Balearic Islands will allow all age groups to go without an appointment.

Canary Islands

Vaccination in the Canary Islands is now open for those over 12 years of age. Vaccination does not stop on weekends and walk-in vaccinations continue to be offered every day, especially for those in the 12-19 age bracket.

Asturias

Since the end of July, health services in Asturias began to vaccinate children under 16 years of age.

La Rioja

Children aged 12 and 13 years began receiving the vaccine from Pfizer last week.

Ceuta

In Ceuta, vaccination is available to everyone over 12 years of age.

Melilla

In Melilla, vaccination is also available to those 12 years or older.

