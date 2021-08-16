AS PARTS of Andalucia reached unprecedented temperatures of over 47ºC, Costa Blanca South also suffered.

Orihuela registered the highest temperature in the Vega Baja on Sunday, August 15, with 44.9ºC, closely followed by Redován (44.8ºC).

Towns popular with expats also suffered, with Quesada reaching 36.9ºC and La Marina in San Fulgencio recording a high of 38.8ºC.

Coastal municipalities were slightly cooler, averaging between 35 and 40 degrees.

For example, Torrevieja recorded 36ºC and Guardamar del Segura, an almost frosty 34ºC.

IMAGE: Courtesy of MeteOrihuela

Over the entire weekend, a red level warning had been issued by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), raising the risk to extreme.

Hot Saharan winds were predicted for Saturday night, but those were restricted to the Gandia region.

Today, Monday 16, the AEMET forecast sees a drop in temperatures with a maximum of 34ºC predicted.

