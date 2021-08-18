DURING the chase, the suspect boat (RHIB) was seen throwing bales from the deck in an attempt to get rid of the evidence.

The vessel was first spotted by Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) at 7:30am on Wednesday 18, near Emerson’s Place. Within minutes, the police had two vessels at sea, including Custom’s vessel HMC Searcher.

As the HMC Searcher tried to intercept RHIB in a high speed pursuit, it rammed into the side of the boat, causing significant damage.

The suspect boat was chased down by both the RGP and Customs (Credit: Royal Gibraltar Police)

Eventually, officers managed to board the suspect boat and take control. They arrested four occupants and found stacks of cannabis resin on board.

In total, 65 bales were seized (2.6 tonnes), which is thought to have a street value of £13 million.

The four suspects are currently being detained at New Mole House.

Chief Minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, said: “The magnificent work of the RGP and HM Customs has today dealt a huge blow to the drug traffickers. Gibraltar stands against every aspect of this nefarious trade and our brilliant law enforcement agencies are doing great work in stopping these criminals and demonstrating that the good people of Gibraltar deplore this illicit activity.”

