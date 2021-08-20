A WOMAN has tragically died from COVID-19, just days after she gave birth to her child at the Virgen del Rocio University Hospital in Sevilla, Andalucia.

According to official sources from the Andalucian Health Service (SAS), the woman, who hadn’t been vaccinated, died last Monday night of a massive pulmonary thromboembolism after becoming infected with the highly contagious delta variant of coronavirus.

The newborn is said to be in a good state of health.

The tragic incident comes days after the Junta’s Deputy Minister of Health, Catalina Garcia, highlighted the importance that pregnant women get vaccinated.

At a press conference last Saturday Garcia informed that, on that date, Andalucia had 44 pregnant women with coronavirus admitted to various hospitals in the region, one of the soon-to-be mothers had been fully-vaccinated, seven had had one dose and the rest, 36, were unvaccinated, of which seven were in an intensive care unit.

Garcia said that these figures highlighted the importance of ‘that pregnant women get vaccinated.’

This recent tragic death has, once again, prompted Junta chief, Juanma Moreno to urge women in all stages of pregnancy to get vaccinated ‘as soon as possible to avoid any further complications.’

“It is the best shield to protect your life and that of your children,” he said.

