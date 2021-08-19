A toddler escaped any apparent serious injury after falling from the second floor of a Benidorm apartment block last Tuesday afternoon(August 17).

The accident happened at Calle Nicaragua in the Poniente area of the resort.

The boy, 2, climbed onto a chair on the apartment balcony, and then leant on the railing before falling over the edge.

Fortunately his fall was cushioned twice.

He came down onto a ground floor awning and was then helped by a passer-by who tried to grab him.

The police said the man stopped the boy from suffering serious injuries, even though he ended up on the ground.

The youngster was fully conscious when they arrived on the scene.

He was taken to the Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa for a thorough examination to make sure that he did not suffer any serious internal injuries.