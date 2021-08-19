THE pushback in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations is continuing in the Valencian Community according to regional health ministry figures.

961 new infections were reported today(August 19), compared to 1,593 cases last Thursday and 2,968 infections on July 29.

Today’s total is also 329 lower than yesterday.

Alicante Province is continuing to report the most cases at 514, with Valencia Province on 349, and just 98 in Castellon Province.

Eight deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported today with the pandemic total now at 7,613, up by 53 since last Thursday.

Hospital admissions continue to show significant reductions.

They now stand at 501 compared to 583 a week ago.

The total is 28 less than yesterday.

Intensive care patient numbers stand at 86, which is one fewer than on Wednesday, but 17 less on a week-to-week comparison.