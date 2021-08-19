ALICANTE’S El Postiguet beach has become the first beach in the city to be granted a ‘Q’ flag.

The award is made by the Institute for Tourist Quality in Spain.

It recognises beaches that offer excellence and have made improvements for the benefit of tourists.

El Postiguet’s new award came after the Institute conducted an inspection of the services provided there.

One of the aims of the award is to recognise a high standard for safe bathing and quality services provided by professional staff.

Alicante deputy mayor, Mari Carmen Sanchez, said: “We are improving in providing quality tourism and the ‘Q’ award helps to position the area more prominently as a top class destination for people wanting sun and beach holidays.”

She added that the award focused on the need for greater awareness among local residents and tourists about the need to keep all beaches clean around Alicante.