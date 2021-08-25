VALENCIA port is currently enjoying a surge in activity regarding Spanish wine exports.

Over the first six months of the year, shipments leaving the regional capital shot up by 54% compared to the same period in 2020, and 48% with regards to 2019.

An estimated 609,000 tonnes of wine produced in the country passed through the Valencian docks between January and June this year.

According to port management spokespeople, Spanish wine exported from Valencia travels to 130 countries around the globe, although with Italy as the number one recipient, accounting for 47% of shipments.

Valencia port (Photo by Wikimedia Commons)

China (7.5%) and the USA (5.5%) are next on the list, with analysts also highlighting the recent increase in business with countries such as Israel, Ukraine, Lithuania, Turkey, the Maldives and Liberia.

Furthermore, the latest report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) confirms that Valencia is the fourth best-connected port in Europe and the 20th in the world.

The regional capital currently operates commercial routes with 1,000 ports in 168 countries.

