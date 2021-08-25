SEVEN separate organisations have joined together to lobby local authorities in their efforts to clean up the Vega Baja area of the Costa Blanca.

Together, they’re proposing a Citizen Assembly to increase interaction and democratic control of the Consortium of Council of Waste.

They intend pushing for the correct implementation of plans for waste management throughout the agricultural lowlands.

Environmental and neighbourhood groups, unions and members of Residuo Cero Vega Baja publicly criticised the operating procedures of the Vega Baja Waste Consortium in July 2021.

The new collective is committed to a progressive reduction in the accumulation and dumping of waste, with the ultimate goal of zero dumping altogether.

A circular management model is proposed based on the key elements of reduction, reuse, recycling and the fight against climate change.

The platform sees it essential that the new practices of separation and selective collection of waste is promoted and supported in all areas.

The example of organic matter (food) in household waste, which makes 40% of the volume thrown away, was cited.

Composting would reduce greenhouse gases, ease pressure on aquifers and enrich the soil with natural organic nutrients.

And if disposed of separately, it would not contaminate other waste, thereby reducing cost at recycling centres.

The group reasons that these changes in attitude and implementation to waste management are essential to raise awareness and people participation.

Indeed, they’re calling for a Consortium’s Council for Citizen Participation, so that all bodies including authorities, environmental groups and unions can be represented in a collective effort to maintain the environment.

The signatory associations of these proposals are:

Ecologists in Action of the Valencià Country

Friends of the Southern Wetlands of Alicante (AHSA)

Segura Transparente Vega Baja

Friends of Sierra Escalona (ASE)

Association of neighbors San Miguel de Salinas,

CC.OO. Elx-Vega Baja

Intersindical Valenciana

