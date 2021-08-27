SPAIN, as expected, has maintained its amber classification on UK COVID-19 travel lists.

Yesterday’s update from the British government brought no changes to Spain and other key European holiday destinations like Greece and Italy.

Falling infection rates cemented Spain’s amber status which will be maintained until mid-September.

Current rules for fully-vaccinated UK arrivals from Spain and under-18s is that they must take a lateral flow test before their journey.

They also have to get a PCR test two days after their arrival.

Unvaccinated adults have to self-quarantine for ten days in addition to taking two PCR tests.

New countries and areas given green status are the Azores, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, and Switzerland.

The new lists come into operation at 4.00 am on August 30.