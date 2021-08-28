A little girl battling cancer has received a flood of cash to help pay for her potentially life-saving treatment, thanks to Pimlico Plumbers.

Youngster Chloe Balloqui has been fighting Neuroblastoma, a cancer of the nervous system ,since she was a tot and her battle has captured the hearts of millions across the globe.

The 10-year-old has been supported by celebrities including One Direction and Pharrell Williams – and now a new charity single has been launched to help fund her treatment.

Singer RaRa has recorded with the legendary David Bowie producer Tony Visconti. Her songs and vocals have featured on worldwide albums and for dance labels including Dean Street Studios, Beach Grooves and Perfect Havoc.

She wrote the track after hearing Chloe’s story and pledged that every penny raised from individual downloads will go towards achieving the fundraising total.

RaRa debuted the song at Pimlico’s ‘Late Christmas Party’, which was held at Proud Cabaret in London earlier this month and has now taken it to Spain.

She took to the stage with three live performances last week at Legends, El Oceano, and the Soho Market in Marbella.

‘Glitter’ can be download for £1 here.

The single is part of an ongoing fundraising campaign, which has so far raised £294,000 and enabled Chloe to go to Barcelona where she is currently receiving the first part of the specialist treatment.

Chloe, who lives in Pimlico, was originally diagnosed with Neuroblastoma in 2013. She has previously undergone several rounds of treatments in the UK, going into remission before her cancer tragically returned.

Pimlico Plumbers began helping Chloe after she spent time in Great Ormand Street Hospital in 2013, regularly raising money for the Solving Kids Cancer charity, which is supporting Chloe and her parents, Karen Kallaste and Richard Balloqui, during the past eight years.

Singer RaRa, who performed the charity single at said: “I was so moved by Chloe’s story and want to do what I can to help get her to New York. ‘Glitter’ is filled with hope and Chloe’s positivity, which really shines through, and I hope that people can get behind it to make sure this amazing little girl can get the treatment she desperately needs and really deserves.”

Karen Kallaste said: “RaRa’s song is amazing and is part of the wonderful support we’ve had from so many people and businesses like Pimlico Plumbers. The treatment available in New York is so important if Chloe is going to have the chance to go into remission and we are all eternally grateful to everyone who is supporting her and taking her a step at a time closer to going to America.”

Charlie Mullins OBE, founder of Pimlico Plumbers, said: “RaRa had the room mesmerised when she first performed ‘Glitter’ at our Late Christmas Party because the powerful lyrics so wonderfully portray Chloe’s strength and determination to overcome this terrible disease. We are really proud to support the song and encourage as many people as possible to download it to help hit the £100,000 target.”

