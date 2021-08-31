STILL more bad weather news for Castellon.

The province has been hit by fierce thunderstorms and downpours for over a week now, but predictions suggest the worst is yet to come.

Tomorrow (Wednesday September 1) could see the arrival of a dreaded gota fria storm, so called due to the fact that they usually occur towards the end of summer when the entrance of cool air clashes with high atmospheric temperatures.

The turbulence could affect most of Spain and especially the Valencia region – and Castellon in particular – as the storm will feed off humid air from the Mediterranean sea.

Experts reveal that the atmospheric pressure is currently over Portugal and will move gradually east throughout today (Tuesday) and tomorrow, with its effects mostly felt in the Valencian Community on Wednesday and Thursday.

Photo by Cordon Press

Predictions point to ‘locally heavy or very heavy storms’, with lightning, downpours, fierce winds, and hailstones measuring over two centimetres in diameter.

For Castellon Province, this effectively means even heavier rainfall than yesterday and today, which has already caused severe flooding in several towns including Benicassim.

In more weather-related news, three families who lost their homes in the residential block collapse in Peñiscola last week have been housed in new flats in neighbouring Benicarlo.

A total of 55 flats were affected by the collapse, although in the remaining cases they were used as holiday homes and the owners do not require accommodation assistance.

The investigation into the causes of the accident continues.

