A CONTROVERSIAL mural honouring famous women in the Madrid district of Ciudad Lineal has been restored, five months after being defaced by far-right vandals on International Women’s Day.

The mural was destroyed with black stains that made it impossible to see the faces of the 15 women represented.

The words ‘terrorists’ and ‘communists’ could also be read on the graffiti.

The artist Frida Kahlo, Black American singer Nina Simone, the activist Rosa Parks and Lyudmila Pavlichenko, a sniper who fought against the Nazis were among the 15 women represented.

The mural celebrating women was created by Unlogic Crew in 2018.

Hace 3 años cuando pintamos esta obra a la que titulamos “El Mural hace la Fuerza” no podríamos ni imaginar que iba a cobrar tanto sentido y que su mensaje iba a traspasar el muro en que estaba pintado e incluso las manchas negras que cubrieron sus rostros un 8M, hace 6 meses. pic.twitter.com/s2shrpjEoC — UNLOGIC (@UNLOGICCREW) August 30, 2021 Unlogic Crew tweet about the mural

The PP, Ciudadanos and Vox parties – at the proposal of the latter – approved a motion in January 2021 to erase the mural.

Their motive was that the women’s faces were sending a political message.

Vox proposed to repaint it with the image of paralympic athletes.

Polideportivo de la Concepción ( #ciudadlineal Madrid),primera imagen el mural actual cargado de adoctrinamiento.



¿que os parecería cambiarlo por uno en reconocimiento a nuestro deporte #paralimpico ?? Verdadero ejemplo de superación y sacrificio.



Lo llevamos a pleno #voxutil pic.twitter.com/Hp2egsWWff — VOX Ciudad Lineal (@CiudadLinealVox) January 8, 2021

Supported by councillors from Más Madrid, Podemos and PSOE, hundreds of residents demonstrated under the slogan ‘the mural is not to be touched’.

El Mural no se toca. pic.twitter.com/wrAVhMCQlL — Diego Rodríguez Vega/? (@diego952672768) January 22, 2021

Thanks to Ciudadanos changing the direction of the vote the mural won the support for it to remain.

However, just ahead of Women’s Day last March, it was vandalised.

The restored version was inaugurated once again on Sunday, August 29.

Support for the feminist mural has led to some 50 replicas of it being erected all over Spain.

READ MORE