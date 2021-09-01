WITH summer winding to an end, the kids’ batteries are recharged and ready to head back to the classrooms.

And with vaccination for pupils in their final stretch, schools are gearing up to reopen their gates and welcome students back for a brand new educational year.

Youngsters in Spain are heading back to schools this month after the summer holidays and almost all lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

Classrooms broke up for the summer break in June after months and months of stop-start education during the pandemic.

Most school kids will return to school in the second week of September – but normality is not back just yet, with a host of rules and measures still in place to keep staff and pupils safe.

Most children returning to school will likely be vaccinated, as the jab is currently being offered to people over the age of 12.

Here are the latest COVID rules and holiday dates for schools returning this month…

New anticovid measures

As reported by the Ministries of Health and Education, the 2021-2022 school year aims to bring children back to as much normality as possible.

One of the measures published in the document proposal for prevention, hygiene and health promotion measures against COVID in school in the 2021-2022 academic year is the return to face-to-face care in all institutions.

The only exception is when areas have a high level of transmission. In that instance, online classes or a staggered class system will be organised.

Masks

All teachers and pupils over the age of six must wear a mask while indoors. This includes classrooms and communal areas.

The use of a mask will continue to be mandatory ‘regardless of the maintenance of interpersonal distance or belonging to a stable coexistence group’ and hygiene measures must be maintained at all times.

Bubbles

Class “bubbles” will not be scrapped on return to the classroom.

The latest Spanish Government guidelines advise that so-called bubble groups could increase to a maximum of 25 or 30 students, depending on the region.

Distance

There must also be physical distancing of at least 1.5 metres between all staff, as well as staff and pupils.

However, the Spanish Government’s guidance states the safety distance in the classroom in 5th and 6th grades of Primary, ESO, Bachelor and Vocational Training could become 1.2 meters instead of the 1.5 meters previously established.

Calendar 2021-2022

The students will enjoy their Christmas holidays from December 23 to January 7. Meanwhile, the Easter holidays will begin on either April 7 and 8 in communities such as Madrid and on April 14 in others such as the Balearic Islands, Valencia, Navarra and the Basque Country.

As for the holidays indicated in the 2021-2022 school calendar, they are as follows:

October 12, National Holiday of Spain

November 1, Feast of All Saints

December 6, Constitution Day

December 8, Immaculate Conception Day

June 24, San Juan

These are the start dates for the 2021-2022 school year in each autonomous community.

Andalucia

On September 10, the school year will begin for all children in Infant, Primary and Special Education classes in Andalucia. Five days later, on September 15, the ESO, Baccalaureate and Vocational Training centers will open their doors.

Aragon

High school students will be the last to enter the classroom in the Aragonese region. They are set to start on September 13, while the rest of the pupils will begin classes on September 8.

Asturias

This region has established September 9 as the start date for classes in Early Childhood Education, Primary, Special Education and ESO. Meanwhile, high school students will start their courses on September 14.

Balearic Islands

Teaching in the Balearic Islands will begin on September 10 for those in Infant, Primary, Eso, Baccalaureate and Vocational Training classes. Likewise, Vocational Training students will start courses on September 14.

Canary Islands

The Canary Islands will open their teaching centres on September 9 for students in Early Childhood Education, Primary and ESO, while the Baccalaureate and FP classes will begin on September 10.

Cantabria

The school year in Cantabria will start on September 7 for Infant, Primary and Special Education levels. One day later the ESO and Baccalaureate students will do so.

Castilla la Mancha

Kindergarten students in schools across Castilla La Mancha will begin classes on September 7 and two days later the Primary, ESO, Baccalaureate and Vocational Training students will join them.

Castilla and Leon

The region will restart its Early Childhood, Primary and Special Education classes on September 10, while those of ESO and Baccalaureate will begin classes five days later on September 15. Professional Training course will begin on September 30.

Catalunya

On September 13 Infant and Primary schools will open their doors in Catalunya, as will the ESO, Baccalaureate and Vocational Training classrooms. It will not be until September 21 when the Higher Vocational Training students begin their courses.

Extremadura

The Baccalaureate classes will begin on September 13. Likewise, the opening date of the 2021-2022 school year in Extremadura for Infant, Primary, ESO and Special Education classes is set for September 10.

Galicia

Pupils will have their first school day on September 9 if they are in the Infant, Primary and Special Education levels. On September 15, the rest of the teachings will begin the 2021-2022 academic year.

Madrid

Madrid will start the 2021-2022 school year between September 7 and 8. The students of Early Childhood, Primary and Special Education will be the first to enter the classrooms on the 7th, while a day later the ESO, Baccalaureate and FP levels will join them.

Murcia

Murcia will begin teaching again between September 6 and 9. ESO and Baccalaureate students will start the course on September 13.

Navarre

Navarra has set September 8 as the start date of the 2021-2022 academic year for Infant, Primary, Special Education, ESO and FP.

Basque Country

According to the 2021-2022 school calendar published in the Basque autonomy, on September 8 all the Infant, Primary, Special Education, ESO and Baccalaureate centres will open their doors.

La Rioja

La Riojan Infant, Primary and Special Education students will begin the course on September 9, while the ESO, Baccalaureate and Professional Training classrooms will open their doors on September 15.

Ceuta

The centres of the autonomous city of Ceuta have marked September 10 as the starting day of the school year both in Infant and Primary as well as ESO.

Melilla

On September 7, the 2021-2022 academic year will begin for Kindergarten, Primary and ESO students. Days later, on September 13, those of Vocational Training will also return to class.

Valencia

On September 8 classes will begin throughout the Valencian Community at the levels of Infant and Primary as well as in ESO, Baccalaureate and Professional Training.