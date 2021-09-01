748 new coronavirus cases were reported today(September 1) in the Valencian Community, compared to 1,059 a week ago.

Back on August 4, the daily total stood at 2,297 infections.

As has been the case for most of the pandemic, the Wednesday figure is always higher than the Tuesday total, which saw 441 infections.

Today’s breakdown of the 748 infections splits into 336 cases in Alicante Province; 297 in Valencia Province; and 85 in Castellon Province.

Seven deaths were declared today, all of which occurred in the last seven days.

The pandemic death toll is now 7,677, which is a rise of 40 on a week-to week comparison.

Hospital admissions have fallen compared to August 25.

They are now at 394, as opposed to 438 a week ago, but it is a rise of three patients on yesterday’s total.

There is little movement in intensive care patient numbers.

94 people are in regional ICUs compared to 93 a week ago, which is one more case than yesterday.