JAVEA has kept its record as having the most expensive road for property buyers in the Valencian Community.

The annual Idealista survey says the scenic Pic Tort road in the Costa Blanca municipality has properties with an average value in excess of €3 million.

Pic Tort has edged out last year’s priciest Javea street which was Calle Penaguilla.

That came in with prices averaging under €2.7 million.

Pic Tort has a long way in catching up with the Spanish record of €7 million-plus price tags in Mallorca’s Calvia municipality.