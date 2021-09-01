THE long-suffering airline industry is finally starting to recover with Jet2 investing nearly £5M in new aircraft and Ryanair forecasting an increase in passengers for autumn.

Ryanair is expected to fly 10.5 million passengers per month in September, October and November in European short-haul flights including Spain and the Balearic Islands.

Chief Executive of Ryanair, Michael O’Leary said the Irish airline had increased its passenger target amid signs of a “very strong recovery” in an interview with Reuters.

Adding: “As long as there are no adverse COVID developments, things are set fair for a very strong recovery.”

Whilst rival Jet2 has invested £5.9bn in purchasing 36 Airbus A321 neo aircraft with the option to extend this order up to 60 aircraft.

Philip Meeson, Jet2 executive chairman said: “We are delighted to have placed this order with Airbus and are proud to operate this aircraft which has more seats, provides additional operating benefits through lower fuel consumption and is, in our opinion, the most efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft in its class today.

“It will ensure our customers have a wonderfully comfortable and enjoyable experience as they travel with us for their well-deserved holidays and can enjoy package holidays or scheduled holiday flights that are increasingly more environmentally sustainable for many years to come.”

