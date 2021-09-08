VALENCIA’S Bioparc is celebrating the birth of its fourth Grant Zebra in a year, in a boost to a population that is at danger of extinction in the wild.

The stripey newborn, whose sex has not yet been determined by keepers and has not yet been given a name, was pictured frolicking with other young foals in its enclosure within the wildlife park.

It is the second offspring for mother Bom to be born within 12 months. Almost exactly a year ago she gave birth to Sewa.

Two other zebras were born earlier this year, Filomena arrived in January and was named after the storm that hit Spain, while Okavanga arrived in February.

All four young zebras have the same father, Zambe.

Zebras have a gestation period of between 360 and 370 days.

The newest arrival is said to be doing well alongside the mother who gave birth without complications.

