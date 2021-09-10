355 new COVID-19 cases were declared today(September 10) in the Valencian Community.

The Friday total is down on last week’s 582 infections and 854 cases a fortnight ago.

It’s also 41 cases fewer than yesterday’s total of 401 infections.

Today’s breakdown sees 187 infections in Alicante Province; 124 in Valencia Province, and 44 in Castellon Province.

Five deaths were announced today, all occurring in the last week.

It means the pandemic death toll stands at 7,733, with 38 deaths announced since last Friday.

Hospital admissions continue to go down significantly.

Today’s total of 260 hospitalisations is 85 less than last Friday, and 17 fewer than yesterday.

The falls in patient numbers is reflected in ICU figures, with 66 patients being treated.

That’s 26 fewer than a week ago and two less than the Thursday total.