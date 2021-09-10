A thief rented a Benidorm holiday apartment and kept the keys to steal credit cards belonging to the property owners.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with ten property crimes which the Policia Nacional said were ‘committed in a short period’ of time.

He was remanded into custody after a court appearance.

He travelled to the Costa Blanca in mid-August from Madrid after stealing a national identity card.

The Moroccan national used the ID to pass himself off as a Spaniard to secure an apartment rental from a Benidorm real estate agency.

Once his stay ended, he did not return the keys.

He popped back once the property owners returned to live there and stole their bank cards.

They were used across Benidorm in shops and service stations to rack up a substantial sum which has not been revealed.

Police stopped him in a Benidorm street and he tried to bluff his way out of trouble by showing them the stolen ID.

Checks revealed he was wanted by a court in Mostoles in the Madrid region on a variety of theft charges.

He had stolen bank and credit cards on him plus mobile phones that he could not prove were his.