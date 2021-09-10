A SPANISH schoolgirl’s hilarious response to having to wear a mask in class has gone viral.

The cheeky youngster from Murcia earned fans across the country after her adorable quip did the round on social media.

This week around 8 million students have returned to the classroom to share a new school year with teachers and classmates.

Under the sanitary measures imposed by the Ministry of Health, it is mandatory for any student over the age of six to wear a mask at school.

But this precocious girl has given just about every single one of us a lesson in staying positive during the pandemic in a priceless video where she gave a reporter a pep talk about wearing masks.

When asked about her opinion on the mandatory face coverings, she quipped: “Yes, it is a roll, but hey. You have to survive!”

Wise words – and a good example to all!

READ MORE

Back to school: Start dates, holidays and COVID-19 measures