AS we move into September, families have been making sure that their children are prepared for the school year ahead.

But one important issue is sometimes overlooked; British children in Spain need to register as residents in the same way as adults.

Earlier in the year Age in Spain asked people to be “good neighbours” and ask other members of the British community in Spain if they had sorted their residency yet.

Now they’re asking people to make residency part of the back-to-school conversation (at the school gates or on school-related forums) and ask other parents and families if they have been through the residency process for their children.

For most people, it’s a straightforward process that is very similar to that for adults and involves completing the EX-20 and EX-23 forms.

Age in Spain Director, Helen Weir, said: ” It’s important to remember that all children need to be registered as residents in Spain – whatever their age. If you have sorted out your own residency but haven’t yet registered your child, then now is the time to do it. It will make things much easier for your family in the coming years. And if you’re not sure how to proceed then please contact us. We can help.”

If people need help with registering their child as a resident in Spain they can contact: info@ageinspain.org or call +34 932 20 97 41

